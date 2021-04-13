2 wanted in assault of furniture store employee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who assaulted an employee of a furniture store in south Bakersfield, inflicting injuries that included a possible concussion.

The attack took place Jan. 21 when two Hispanic males confronted an employee of a store in the 500 block of Ming avenue and lured him outside, deputies said. They threw punches at the employee then ran.

The employee was taken to a hospital with swelling to his head and a cut to his nose, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials released images of the attackers and asked that anyone who recognizes them call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.