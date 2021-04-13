Knife brandished during Delano liquor store robbery

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are wanted in connection with a robbery at a Delano liquor store where one of the robbers brandished a knife and another held an object to an employee’s back as if it was a firearm, police said.

The robbery happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Rozi’s Liquor on High Street. Two Hispanic males entered the store and demanded an employee open the registers, police said. They stole about $400 in cash then left in a newer model gray Nissan sedan.

The robber who brandished a knife had a thin build and wore a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. He wore a white tank top over his head.

Police said he has a tattoo of a woman, possibly the Virgin Mary, on top of his left hand, a tattoo of what appears to be a saint on his outer left forearm and another tattoo on his upper left bicep.

The other robber is described by police as short with a medium build and wore a black 49ers hat, a red Ecko Unlimited shirt, black and red basketball shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbers or the investigation is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377 or the department’s tip line at 661-721-3369. You may remain anonymous.