2 wanted in armed robbery in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery that happened at the Tacos La Villa in east Bakersfield.

The robbery happened on Nov. 2 around 11:30 p.m.

Suspect 1 approached the drive thru window with a gun and demanded money while Suspect 2 acted as a lookout. Suspect 1 stole the cash register and both suspects fled.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Hispanic male, wearing a grey hooded sweater, black pants, and white shoes.

Suspect 2: Hispanic male, wearing a black hooded jacket, scarf, blue jeans, and dark shoes

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Carlos Arvizu at (661) 326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.