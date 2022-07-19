BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects wanted for grand theft of fuel.

Officials said on July 1, the suspect stole 500 gallons of Red Diesel–about $3,525 worth of gasoline.

One of the suspects was caught on camera. They appear to be an older white man with multiple tattoos on his arm and leg.

Anyone with information should call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040 referencing case number is 2022-00079703.