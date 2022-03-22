BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects wanted for grand theft.

The incident occurred on Feb. 8 at Old Navy in the 9200 block of Rosedale Highway at approximately 3 p.m.

The suspects are described as follows:

White man, mid 20s, 5’6”, 150-200 pounds, dark short hair, tattoo on left arm

White woman, mid 20s, 5’6”, 200-250 pounds, blonde hair, tattoo on right triceps

This is the third time in February people have been accused of stealing merchandise from the store. During the second theft last month, over $950 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the

Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.