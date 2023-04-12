BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of a noninjury shooting and allegedly carrying two Snickers candy bar wrappers filled with heroin Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 2:58 a.m. near Brown and Flower streets. Upon arrival, officers found an occupied vehicle that did not yield to officers, according to police.

Police officers were led on a vehicle pursuit that ended at Blossom Street then the two people in the vehicle fled on foot, according to BPD.

The two 17-year-olds were allegedly identified as committing the noninjury shooting on Brown Street, according to officials.

Officers searched the vehicle and found heroin packaged and re-sealed in Snickers wrappers.