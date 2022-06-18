BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies, including one in Delano.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of one of the alleged robberies in Ducor from June 15. Video shows several masked robbers entering a Handy Mart in Ducor, with two of them jumping on the counter and a third knocking a customer to the ground, then kicking him as the suspects left with cash from the register.

Officials said two 16-year-old boys were arrested for alleged roles in the crime and deputies are searching for two more suspects.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said this group is also suspected of carjacking a woman and suspected in two armed robberies in Porterville and Delano.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-725-4194 or email them at tcso@tipnow.com.