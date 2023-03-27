BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly brandishing a bb gun and knife in attempting to rob a man at Stonecreek Park in south Bakersfield, according to police.

Bakersfield Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery just before 6 p.m. Friday at Stonecreek Park located at 8515 Akers Road. Officers at the scene found the victim who said he was approached by multiple suspects who brandished a handgun and a knife.

The group of suspects demanded money from the victim. The man refused and the suspects fled the scene with no loss, BPD said.

A short time later, officers located two suspects who matched the description and were in possession of ski masks and a realistic looking bb gun. The two suspects aged 13 and 14 were taken into custody for attempted robbery and other associated charges, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.