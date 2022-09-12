BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for two teens charged in the slaying of an Oildale woman was postponed Monday after defense attorneys said they are awaiting reports filed in the case.

Emily Evil Reznick and Nikolai Thorn Roach are due back in Juvenile Court next month for a readiness hearing. They’re accused of killing Michelle Louise Taylor, 54.

Taylor’s ex-husband has told 17 News Reznick is Taylor’s daughter.

Judge Wendy Avila was asked if a volunteer from Court Appointed Special Advocates should be assigned to Reznick as she has no family to visit her. Avila said she didn’t think it was appropriate to appoint someone at this time.

Taylor was found dead July 7 in a home on Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court. She suffered a stab wound to the neck, according to the coroner’s office.

The teens were arrested the next day on suspicion of murder, sheriff’s officials said.