BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were taken into custody following a chase Saturday night that ended in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood.

Bakersfield police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen near East California Avenue and Baker Street just after 10 p.m. According to police, the driver took off and led police on a pursuit through city streets.

Officers were able to use spike strips to slow down the reported stolen Ford truck. The truck with the two men came to a stop in a neighborhood near Castlepoint Street and Rockford Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Video from the scene showed a white truck with a flat back tire and two men in handcuffs being led away by police officers.

The two unnamed suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.