BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have pleaded no contest to felony grand theft in connection with an incident in which police said the victim was pepper-sprayed.

Amber Arlene Lindley, 23, and Manuel Sanchez, 41, entered the no-contest pleas on Friday and are scheduled for sentencing April 5, according to court documents. Other charges, including assault with a caustic chemical, were dismissed.

All charges were dismissed against a third defendant, Angle Vasquez Martinez, 29.

Police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight Jan. 4 on Coffee Road, just south of Hageman Road. A man was walking when a tan-colored Yukon SUV approached him and three people got out.

Lindley allegedly pepper-sprayed the man and stole his backpack before the three fled in the Yukon. They were arrested after the Yukon was found on Rosedale Highway, police said.