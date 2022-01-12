2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at recycling center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery in south Bakersfield.

BPD said the robbery happened on Jan. 3 at around 11:54 a.m. at Rick’s Recycling, located at 2200 S. Union Ave. The suspects are described as two men in their late 20s. The possible suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2000s model Jeep Liberty.

Suspect descriptions:





Hispanic male, late 20s

Heavy set

Height: 5’08”

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Vans” on left side of chest and “Vans Off the Wall” on the back, blue jean shorts, black and white shoes, sunglasses and a black face mask.





Hispanic male, late 20s

Slim build

Height: 5’09”

Dark hair

Last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark-colored pants, sunglasses and a black face mask.

Suspect Vehicle:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.