BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who allegedly shot a man and carjacked a vehicle in east Bakersfield Monday, according to KCSO.

Deputies were dispatched to a shooting on Pacific Drive and Mount Vernon Avenue around 11:20 p.m. and found a victim of a shooting, officials said.

Both suspects fled the area and carjacked a vehicle in the 1400 block of Locust Ravine, just east of Mount Vernon Avenue. The carjacking victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene, deputies said.

The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to KCSO.

Details on the suspects are limited. The Sheriff’s office described the suspects in both incidents as two Hispanic men wearing black ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.