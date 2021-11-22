2 suspects tied to 5 carjackings arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, the Bakersfield Police Department arrested two suspects tied to five carjacking reports.

Based on the reports and descriptions of the suspects, BPD officers believed all five carajackings were committed by the same suspects.

The reports to BPD of the carjackings stated that two suspects would approach drivers as they entered or exited their cars threatening them with a gun. The suspects would then flee in the victims’ cars.

On Nov. 18, BPD officers located one of the five carjacked vehicles with one of the suspects, Joshua Taylor, in it in the 3400 block of Wible Road, according to officials. Taylor, 19, fled on foot and was eventually arrested. Officers said they found a handgun on Taylor and additional evidence linking him to the carjackings.

On Nov. 19, officers found the second suspect, Emmanuel Grundy, inside another of the carjacked vehicles on the 900 bock of Pacheco Road. Grundy, 19, fled in a short car chase before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a structure at Palla Elementary School. No students were present. Grundy then fled on foot and was eventually arrested. Officers said they found additional evidence linking Grundy to the carjackings.

All five vehicles have been recovered.

Taylor has been charged with five counts of carjacking, assault with a firearm, weapons violations and resisting officers.

Grundy has been charged with four counts of carjacking, felony evading and resisting officers.

Anyone with information call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.