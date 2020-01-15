2 suspects sought in Delano liquor store break-in

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police are looking for two thieves caught on camera who broke into a liquor store and took thousands of dollars in cash.

Police say two people broke into Keg’s Liquor at 1102 Cecil Ave. on Nov. 27, 2019 at around 3:30 a.m.

Suspect #1 / Delano Police Department

Suspect #2 / Delano Police Department

Officials released images of the two suspects, but no descriptions were provided.

The department says the thieves took more than $4,000 and other items.

If you recognize the suspects or have information on the case, you are asked to call Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377 or anonymously to its TipLine at 661-721-3369