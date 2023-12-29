BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking to identify two suspects who allegedly stole a wallet at Trader Joes and later made purchases with the victim’s stolen credit cards.
According to BPD, the two men allegedly stole a victim’s wallet while shopping at Trader Joes on Stockdale Highway on Nov. 26th, at approximately 11:57 a.m. The victim’s credit cards were later used to make a purchase.
Police described the suspects as:
- Bald man between 35 to 45 years old with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans.
- Man between 25 to 35 years old with brown hair and brown beard wearing glasses. He was wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatshirt, blue vest, gray jogger pants and white shoes during the alleged theft.
Anyone with information on the two suspects whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.