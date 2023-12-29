BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking to identify two suspects who allegedly stole a wallet at Trader Joes and later made purchases with the victim’s stolen credit cards.

According to BPD, the two men allegedly stole a victim’s wallet while shopping at Trader Joes on Stockdale Highway on Nov. 26th, at approximately 11:57 a.m. The victim’s credit cards were later used to make a purchase.

Police described the suspects as:

Bald man between 35 to 45 years old with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans. Man between 25 to 35 years old with brown hair and brown beard wearing glasses. He was wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatshirt, blue vest, gray jogger pants and white shoes during the alleged theft.

Photos courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.





Anyone with information on the two suspects whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.