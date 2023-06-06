BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified and continue to search for two suspects who were allegedly involved in a shooting in Wasco on Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies identified Alberto Padilla Jr., 40, of Wasco as the suspect who allegedly shot and seriously injured a 34-year-old man on Jo Ellen Court, the office said in a statement.

Padilla Jr. fled the scene with his father Alberto Padilla Sr., 62, in a black GMC Yukon, California license plate #7GCD787. Both father and son are considered to be armed and dangerous, KCSO said.

Alberto Padilla Jr., 40 / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Alberto Padilla Sr., 62 / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Suspect vehicle / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Both men have active warrants for their arrest. Padilla Jr. is wanted for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited person possession of ammunition. While his father’s is wanted for accessory to a crime, officials said.