BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified and continue to search for two suspects who were allegedly involved in a shooting in Wasco on Sunday.
Sheriff’s deputies identified Alberto Padilla Jr., 40, of Wasco as the suspect who allegedly shot and seriously injured a 34-year-old man on Jo Ellen Court, the office said in a statement.
Padilla Jr. fled the scene with his father Alberto Padilla Sr., 62, in a black GMC Yukon, California license plate #7GCD787. Both father and son are considered to be armed and dangerous, KCSO said.
Both men have active warrants for their arrest. Padilla Jr. is wanted for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited person possession of ammunition. While his father’s is wanted for accessory to a crime, officials said.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.