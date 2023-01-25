BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go in the Fellows area. One of the suspects fired a shot into the air at one point, according to officials.

One of the carjacking suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle described as a blue/green 2010 Subaru Forester with a California license plate #8GES143. The second suspect left the scene in a white four-door Nissan Maxima or Altima. Both were last seen going northbound toward Fellows.

Both suspects were described as wearing black hats, black sweaters, dark-colored pants, and bandanas covering their faces, KCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or 661-322-4040.