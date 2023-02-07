BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly shot another at the Plaza Motel in east Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.

BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Plaza Motel located in the 700 block of Union Avenue.

When officers arrived at the motel, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition, BPD said.

The two suspects are still at large and are described as:

#1 – Black man who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black ski mask at the time of the shooting.

#2 – Black man standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.