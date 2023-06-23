BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspects are under police custody after a allegedly committing a string of thefts at a Kohl’s department store in northwest Bakersfield, according to Bakersfield Police.

Officers said a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were responsible for allegedly committing four separate thefts amounting to over $7,000 worth of merchandise. The thefts happened in May and June at the Kohl’s located at 9400 Rosedale Highway.

Police executed a search warrant at the woman’s residence and found $1,700 in stolen goods from other businesses. The additional unreported stolen merchandise was recovered by officials.

The pair were arrested in the 1800 block of Quincy St., just west of Mount Vernon Ave. Thursday evening. Both suspect’s were transported and booked into the Kern County Jail for four counts of burglary, organized retail theft, grand theft and conspiracy.