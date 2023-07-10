BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspects who allegedly participated in an armed robbery of a gas station convenience store in Bakersfield on July 4 have been arrested.

Javier Olmedo, 28, and Hector Olmedo, 26, of Delano were arrested on July 5 by the Delano and Bakersfield police officers for participating in an armed robbery of a Sully’s Gas Station in the 200 block of Coffee Road, according to BPD.

Investigators said the two suspects, one armed with a rifle, entered the business at approximately 1:32 a.m., held a clerk at gunpoint and took money and cigarettes before fleeing.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail, according to police.

According to police, Hector Olmedo, is a convicted felon on probation for felony evading police and was charged with violating the terms of his probation, according to BPD. He was booked into jail on multiple felony counts associated with the robbery.

BPD said a portion of the loss has been recovered.