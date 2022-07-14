BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men from Stanislaus County were indicted by a federal grand jury for attempting to sell 440 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Hugo Vigil Villagomez, 42, of Oakdale, and his nephew, Serafin Villagomez Vigil, 27, of Riverbank, allegedly attempted to sell 440 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover law enforcement on June 30, according to the release.

According to the release, court documents showed Villagomez and Vigil arrived at a parking lot in Salida and brought several suitcases filled with hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine. When Villagomez and Vigil unzipped the suitcases, law enforcement detained them.

If the uncle and nephew are convicted they each face a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years, a maximum sentence of life and a $10 million fine, according to the release.