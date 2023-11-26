BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight that broke out in a northwest Bakersfield parking lot early Sunday morning has left two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

A BPD watch commander told 17 News that officers responded to a report of a fight in a parking lot at 1100 Calloway Drive at approximately 1:42 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers say they heard gunshots.

Two adult victims were shot and taken to local hospitals where they are listed in stable condition, according to BPD. Officers say the suspect of the shooting was identified and arrested.

Although BPD did not confirm the exact location of the shooting, the parking lot is located close by El Portal West Mexican Grill, Modern Grub and McGarry’s Irish Pub.

No other information is available at this time.

