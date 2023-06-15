BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were each sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in north Bakersfield.

Emil Lee Alvary, 39, got 15 years and Angelo Luis Rodriguez, 26, received a 12-year term at their sentencing Thursday morning, court records show. Plea agreements were reached last month in which first-degree murder charges were dismissed.

The two were arrested in the shooting death of Eddie Raymond Bustamante Sr., 45. Bustamante’s estranged wife told police she was having an affair with Alvary and her husband knew about it, according to court documents.

She said Bustamante entered her home on Jewett Avenue the night of Sept. 27, 2021, while she was on a video call with Alvary. He argued with her then grabbed her phone and left, and soon after she heard gunshots, according to her statement to police.

Bustamante ran back inside and collapsed and died, the wife said. Although she didn’t witness the shooting, she told police Alvary may have overheard the argument and killed her husband.

Alvary and Rodriguez admitted driving by the Bustamante home together, according to the documents, and each said the other was the shooter. Alvary is a member of the Colonia Bakers street gang, documents said.