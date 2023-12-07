BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were sentenced Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Delano more than six years ago.

Sergio Valle, 27, and Rosario Perez, 31, were each sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to court records. They pleaded no contest in October to voluntary manslaughter.

The two were arrested in the killing of Diego Morfin on July 5, 2017, on Clinton Street. A witness told police Morfin was with family members when the shooting began, according to Delano police reports.