BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been sentenced to prison after pleading no contest to a 2020 fatal shooting near East Bakersfield.

Adam Robert Sickler received a six-year prison term at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, while co-defendant Matthew Gabriel Torres got three years.

Sickler, 34, and Torres, 29, each pleaded no contest last year to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Tony Gutierrez Jr., 30. Murder charges were dismissed.

According to court documents, Sickler, a member of the Loma Bakers street gang, and Gutierrez had been involved in an ongoing feud. Gutierrez was shot the evening of Aug. 25, 2020, outside an apartment on Water Street, just east of North Baker Street.

Sickler is already serving a 19-year prison term for firing a gun while stealing a catalytic converter. The manslaughter term will run concurrent with that term, as well as time he was sentenced to for convictions in two other cases, one for gang participation and the other for assault with a gun.