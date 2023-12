BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men arrested in connection with a south Bakersfield shooting pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of attempted murder and assault with a gun.

Santiago Lomeli, 18, and Fulgencio Ruiz, 19, were each ordered held on $550,000 bail. Judge Marcus Cuper set their next hearing for Jan. 5.

Santiago Lomeli

The two were arrested after a shooting seriously wounded a man the night of Dec. 20, police said. A court filing says the shooting stemmed from a peace disturbance on Camp Street.