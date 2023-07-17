BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people on Monday pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Bakersfield in 2019.
Abraham Silvestre Lopez, 31, and Missy Marie Medina, 34, were ordered held without bail in the killing of 30-year-old Victor Dominguez. They’re due back in court July 26.
Dominguez was shot May 31, 2019, on Raymond A. Spruance Court, near the intersection of Panama Lane and South H Street, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.
Last week, Lopez and Medina were taken into custody in Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.