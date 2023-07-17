BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people on Monday pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Bakersfield in 2019.

Abraham Silvestre Lopez, 31, and Missy Marie Medina, 34, were ordered held without bail in the killing of 30-year-old Victor Dominguez. They’re due back in court July 26.

Missy Medina is charged with murder in the death of Victor Dominguez.

Dominguez was shot May 31, 2019, on Raymond A. Spruance Court, near the intersection of Panama Lane and South H Street, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Last week, Lopez and Medina were taken into custody in Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.