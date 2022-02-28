BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two inmates accused of fatally stabbing a third inmate at Kern Valley State Prison pleaded not guilty to murder Monday in a case where they’re eligible for the death penalty.

Marcos Lomeli, 37, and Alberto Mejia, 27, are suspected of killing 40-year-old Artemio Gomez the morning of June 11 with weapons they manufactured behind bars, according to corrections officials. Gomez suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

The two — who are already serving time for prior murder cases — were ordered held without bail and their next hearing set for March 30.

Lomeli was sentenced in 2013 to life without parole in Los Angeles County for convictions on first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking, kidnapping and intimidating a witness. Mejia was received from Los Angeles County in 2015 to serve a term of life with the possibility of parole for two counts of second-degree murder, among other offenses.

Gomez was serving 29 years and four months from Orange County for carjacking with the use of a firearm, robbery and unlawful sex with a minor, officials said.