BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Ridgecrest.

Erwin Moore Jr.

Brian Coykendall, 32, and Erwin Moore Jr., 28, were arrested Friday night after a fight police said led to a shooting. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Porter Street and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person, who had not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Coykendall and Moore were ordered held without bail and are due back in court April 8.