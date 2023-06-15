BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to the attempted murder of a Meadows Field Airport police officer whom they allegedly hit with their vehicle after he found them breaking into a vehicle in the airport’s long-term parking lot.

Jafet Cortes looks toward a camera as he’s arraigned on charges including attempted murder.

Douglas Hutchinson, 32, and Jafet Cortes, 34, were ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, burglary, hit and run resulting in injury, possession of burglary tools and tampering with a vehicle. They’re due back in court on June 21.

On Tuesday evening, deputies were dispatched to the airport to assist an officer investigating a burglary in progress, according to sheriff’s officials. When the officer confronted the burglary suspects, they hit him with a vehicle then drove away, officials said.

The vehicle was found abandoned near an orchard near Highway 65 and James Road, officials said, and a search involving sheriff’s helicopters located Hutchinson and Cortes. Both men are from Bakersfield.

The police officer was taken to a hospital and by Wednesday had been released, according to sheriff’s officials.