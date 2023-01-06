Amber Lindley pleaded not guilty to charges filed in connection to a robbery in which a man was pepper-sprayed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of three people charged with pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Friday.

Angel Vasquez Martinez, 29, and Amber Arlene Lindley, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree robbery, assault with a caustic chemical and receiving stolen property. A third defendant, Manuel Sanchez, 41, is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 30.

Martinez and Lindley were each ordered held on $50,000 bail. Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. said reports indicate Martinez was the getaway driver and Lindley used the pepper spray.

Police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight Wednesday on Coffee Road, just south of Hageman Road. A man was walking when a tan-colored Yukon SUV approached him and three people got out.

Lindley allegedly pepper-sprayed the man and stole his backpack before the three fled in the Yukon.

Around 1 a.m., police received a tip about a suspicious tan-colored Yukon circulating the Brimhall and Coffee Road area and suspects trying to break into parked vehicles.

The SUV was later found occupied by the defendants in the 3700 block of Rosedale Highway, police said. The three were in possession of items stolen during the robbery, as well as additional evidence linking them to the offense, according to police.

Martinez and Lindley are due back in court Jan. 19.