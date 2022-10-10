BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of four men charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of someone whose body was found in Arizona pleaded not guilty Monday.

Juan Toscano, 34, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21, are eligible for the death penalty in the death of a person believed killed at a home on Real Road. The body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz.

Juan Toscano peeks out from behind Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran.

A third suspect, Garret Cole, 31, is due in court Tuesday, and a fourth suspect, Javier Ontiveros, 25, pleaded not guilty last week and is due back in court later this month.

Charges aren’t listed against a fifth man, Johnny Vega, 29, arrested in connection to the killing.

Early Sept. 23, police were called to a report of suspicious circumstances at a home in the 300 block of Real Road and found evidence of foul play.

Toscano admitted he had shot and killed a person at the residence during a drug deal, police said, and the victim’s body was removed by other suspects.