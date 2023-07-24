BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have taken plea deals in connection with a deadly crash that occurred three years ago on Stockdale Highway.

Alexander Acosta-Alvarenga and Tahir Mandvi on Monday each pleaded no contest to reckless driving in the crash that killed 65-year-old Deborah Ann Geneau, according to Superior Court records. Misdemeanor manslaughter charges were dismissed.

They face 300 hours of community service and a year of probation, as well as fines and fees, according to District Attorney’s office spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga. Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday.

“The victim’s family was consulted before the offer was issued,” Gonzaga said.

A third defendant, Stephanie Heninger, pleaded no contest last year to hit-and-run and manslaughter charges and was sentenced to two years in prison.

On July 22, 2020, Heninger’s gray Nissan Sentra clipped Acosta-Alvarenga’s vehicle, which swerved left and then hit Mandvi’s vehicle, according to police reports.

Mandvi braked and swerved to the left, his vehicle becoming airborne upon hitting the center median. It landed on Geneau’s vehicle as she traveled in a westbound lane, killing her, according to the reports.

Acosta-Alvarenga was traveling 65 mph and Mandvi 70 mph at the time of the crash, police said. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

A nine-month investigation led to the arrest of Heninger, who left the scene and whose car had been transported to Los Angeles to be sold at auction, according to the reports.