An image of a protester during the November 2020 incident.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people charged in connection with a clash with a Black Lives Matter protester pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges Friday.

Timothy Ray Stevens and Kristi Lyn Stewart each pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor civil rights violation, and Stevens also entered a no-contest plea to challenging the protester to a fight, according to court records. Stevens was sentenced to a year in jail and Stewart to 60 days, records say.

Kevin Connell, a third defendant, has a hearing Wednesday, and the fourth and final defendant, Dustin Marion, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in May.

The incident leading to their arrests happened Nov. 1, 2020, on Panama Lane near Highway 99. Black Lives Matter activist Erika Harris told authorities Trump supporters blocked her in a parking lot before telling her to get out of her vehicle.

In a video posted to Twitter, racist slurs can be heard. A woman later identified as Stewart tries to grab her phone.

Connell was accused of spraying mace, Stevens of using a racial slur and Stewart of assault, according to court documents. All four suspects admitted being present during the incident.

Marion’s attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, has said there was a lot of ugliness during the incident and “both sides engaged in conduct you wouldn’t want your grandmother to see.”