BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men who faced murder charges in the shooting death of a man in 2018 have pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Jesus Lara, 27, and Juan Alvarado, 25, pleaded no contest Monday and other charges including first-degree murder were dismissed, according to court records. They’re set for sentencing May 8.

A third person, Gabriel Tarango, has been charged in the shooting but wasn’t in custody. The three are accused of killing Jaime Herrera, 27, on June 8, 2018, at the corner of 14th Avenue and Clinton Street in Delano, according to Delano police.