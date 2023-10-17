BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting in Delano six years ago.

Sergio Valle, 27, and Rosario Perez, 31, entered no-contest pleas last week and other charges — including first-degree murder — were dismissed.

They each face 16 years in prison at their sentencing in December.

The two were arrested in the killing of Diego Morfin on July 5, 2017, in the 1300 block of Clinton Street. A witness told police Morfin was with family members when the shooting began, according to Delano police reports.