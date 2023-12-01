BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men who faced murder charges in a deadly shooting near East Bakersfield have accepted plea deals, according to court records.

Adam Robert Sickler, 34, and Matthew Gabriel Torres, 29, pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Tony Gutierrez Jr., 30, records show. The murder charges were dismissed.

According to court documents, Sickler, a member of the Loma Bakers street gang, and Gutierrez had been involved in an ongoing feud. Gutierrez was killed the evening of Aug. 25, 2020.

The shooting happened outside an apartment on Water Street, just east of North Baker Street.

Sickler faces six years and Torres three years in prison at their Jan. 3 sentencing, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Sickler is already serving a 19-year prison term for firing a gun while stealing a catalytic converter. The manslaughter term will run concurrent with that term, as well as time he was sentenced to for convictions in two other cases, one for gang participation and the other assault with a gun.