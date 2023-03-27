BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the deadly 2019 assault of a man on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to court records.

Isreal Rubio, 27, and Michael Castaneda, 24, pleaded no contest last week in exchange for the dismissal of murder and gang charges, records show. They’re scheduled for sentencing April 19.

The two were arrested more than four years ago in the Jan. 8, 2019, killing of Louie Hernandez. A third person, Edith Vasquez, pleaded no contest in 2021 to misdemeanor charges of being an accessory to the crime and participating in a street gang, records show.