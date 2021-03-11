2 plead no contest to child cruelty charges in 4-month-old’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of being intoxicated while watching over 4-month-old twins — one of whom died from smothering — pleaded no contest Thursday to child cruelty charges.

Brandon Little, 26, and Jamie Aguero, 28, each pleaded no contest to two counts of willful cruelty to a child, according to court records. They’re scheduled to be sentenced April 13.

Prosecutors say Little faces seven years and four months in prison, and Aguero faces five years and four months.

The two men were responsible for the care of Landon Helmick and his twin brother on Sept. 30, 2018, at a home on South J Street.

Landon was found not breathing at about 10:20 p.m. and taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined he died from smothering.

His brother suffered bruising to his face and broken blood vessels in his eyes, according to a charging document.

Little admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine and marijuana while caring for the children, according to the document. A urine test for Aguero showed he tested positive for amphetamines, cocaine and cannabinoids, the report said.