BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of three defendants charged in the shooting death of a teen boy in Lamont have pleaded no contest to accessory charges.

Nathan Alberto Lopez and Oscar Moreno Zuniga entered no-contest pleas on Friday, according to court records. They’re scheduled for sentencing next year.

They and Alejandro Garcia Felipe are charged in the May shooting of 17-year-old Leonel Gonzalez on Camino La Jolla. Gonzalez was declared dead at the scene.

Felipe, charged with murder and other crimes, is not listed in custody and no court hearings are scheduled.