BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records.

Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and Jose Torres, 20, pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed or unregistered gun, according to Superior Court records.

Jose Torres stands next to defense attorney BreAnne Ruelas in this file image.

Their sentencing is scheduled for March 7.

A total of eight people were arrested at different locations of the May 7 takeover event, which police said involved a group of 300 vehicles. Bottles were thrown at police, and an officer was intentionally hit by a car while on foot, suffering minor injuries.

Police chased a vehicle driven by Martinez that traveled into opposing traffic lanes, turned its headlights off and reached speeds above 100 mph, officials said. Police discontinued the chase for safety reasons but a sheriff’s helicopter trailed the vehicle until it crashed. Martinez and Torres were then taken into custody.