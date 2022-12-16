BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond.

Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Marcella Madrid pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor accessory charge, records show.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 9.

According to court filings, a dispute arose between Madrid and Archuleta’s girlfriend. They lived in the same apartment complex. Archuleta’s girlfriend told Madrid she wanted to fight, the filings say.

On Nov. 20, 2021, Anderson went to the apartment complex and argued with Archuleta’s girlfriend. Surveillance footage captured Anderson, the girlfriend and Archuleta together and when they leave the frame to go downstairs gunshots are heard, the filings say.

Archuleta suffered three gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness identified Anderson as the shooter in a photo lineup, according to the documents.

Anderson fled and was arrested Feb. 1.