2 plead guilty to selling 12 pounds of methamphetamine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men who were in the country illegally and living in Bakersfield have pleaded guilty to selling 12 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Cesar Larios-Ortega, 40, and Rodolfo Cardena-Lara, 43, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Fresno to selling 12 pounds of meth to a customer at a price of $1,750 per pound, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. The sale was made during two meetings in May 2019.

Both men face a minimum of 10 years in prison, and a $10 million fine.