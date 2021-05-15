2 people wounded in early morning shooting in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are recovering after they were wounded in a shooting outside a party early Saturday morning in southeast Bakersfield.

KCSO said deputies were called to an area on South Fairfax Road north of East Panama Lane for a report of a shooting. Officials said a large party had been taking place there.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds, another arrived at a hospital later also with non-life threatening wounds.

A gun and spent casings were located at the scene, officials said. A description for a suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.