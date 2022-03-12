BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and a woman were critically wounded following a shooting early Saturday morning on Belle Terrace, Bakersfield police said.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Belle Terrace at around 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting. A man and a woman were found in a vehicle, both with multiple gunshot wounds. The two were taken to a hospital for treatment and were listed as critical, according to police.

No suspect description of any possible suspects was available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.