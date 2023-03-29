BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that forced Interstate 5 to close to traffic for over 10 hours Monday night, according to a release by the CHP Central Division.

Detectives arrested Travis Joe Lee, 24, and Fatima Miranda, 29, of Taft on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking and kidnapping.

According to CHP, officers with CHP and Taft police were in pursuit of a Honda Civic going southbound on I-5, south of Highway 166 but called it off due to heavy traffic.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, CHP dispatchers received reports of a man shooting at cars on northbound I-5 south of Laval Road. Officers responded and found two victims in separate vehicles suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Investigators say the suspects forcibly carjacked three cars and shot two victims before fleeing the scene before police arrived.

The incident forced an hourslong closure at Laval Road during the investigation.

Lee and Miranda were arrested in Taft on March 28 and booked into the Kern County Jail. Miranda was being held on $1.3 million bail, according to Kern County jail records. The name Travis Joe Lee did not appear in Kern County jail listings.