BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men with the same last name are now charged in connection with the shooting that occurred last month at the Lone Oak Lounge.

Manuel Manjarrez, 23, and Erik Manjarrez, 20, pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Manuel to charges including attempted murder and Erik to assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury. Manuel Manjarrez was ordered held on $500,000 bail and Erik Manjarrez on $75,000 bail.

Jesus Manjarrez, file image

A third man, Jesus Manjarrez, 27, is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person and is held on $1.9 million bail. He was arrested Feb. 11. Manuel and Erik Manjarrez turned themselves in over the weekend, sheriff’s officials said.

Their relationship is unclear.

On the night of Jan. 29, deputies were dispatched to the Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway for reports of a shooting. They found three people at the bar suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to a hospital. A fourth person declined medical aid.

The shooting was caught on camera by a bystander at the bar.