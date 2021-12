WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Wasco, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the area of 16th and G streets in Wasco just before 6:30 p.m. Officials say deputies arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. At least one of them with severe injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.