2 men wanted in robbery of East Bakersfield Walmart

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance images have been released of two men who police say robbed the East Bakersfield Walmart last week.

The robbery happened about 1:25 p.m. March 11 at the Walmart at 2601 Fashion Place, police said.

Both men are described as Hispanic, 5-foot-7, medium build and between 20 to 30, police said. One had a small tattoo near his eye and wore a back NY Yankees flat bill hat, black and gray Reebok sweatshirt and black pants while the other wore a gray and black flat bill hat, blue and gray plaid button-up shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or

the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.